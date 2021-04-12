12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock moved upwards by 16.45% to $53.08 during Monday's regular session. Nuance Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 67.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2062.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 billion.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares rose 11.34% to $8.0. The current volume of 101.4K shares is 366.3% of Schmitt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares rose 9.84% to $7.25. Usio's stock is trading at a volume of 392.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 141.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.4 million.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock moved upwards by 9.81% to $17.95. As of 12:32 EST, GreenBox POS's stock is trading at a volume of 864.6K, which is 108.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $4.01. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares, making up 1340.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock rose 6.37% to $81.06. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 101.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
Losers
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares fell 14.32% to $13.17 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 133.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock fell 12.34% to $7.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 183.5K shares, making up 61.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 11.96% to $4.27. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 240.26% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares declined by 11.83% to $23.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 474.2K, which is 205.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.5 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock declined by 10.78% to $3.56. Trading volume for Aurora Mobile's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 40.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.9 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares fell 10.55% to $23.91. IDEX Biometrics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
