11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares increased by 17.67% to $16.71 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Natuzzi's stock is 111.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 446.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares increased by 11.05% to $12.88. The current volume of 33.1K shares is 57.98% of MEDIROM Healthcare's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock rose 9.77% to $4.99. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 136.6K shares, making up 112.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock increased by 7.0% to $8.65. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 842.5K shares, making up 148.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares increased by 6.64% to $30.98. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 165.91% of Academy Sports's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) stock increased by 6.13% to $28.71. The current volume of 556.9K shares is 27.25% of At Home Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) stock decreased by 8.2% to $27.34 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares, making up 82.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 7.69% to $6.97. The current volume of 864.2K shares is 46.85% of 17 Education & Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock declined by 6.8% to $18.11. 500.com's stock is trading at a volume of 109.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 12.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $778.9 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock declined by 6.48% to $8.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.8 million, which is 45.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock declined by 5.78% to $11.92. The current volume of 717.0K shares is 29.81% of Arcimoto's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $426.2 million.
