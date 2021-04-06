12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares increased by 29.18% to $3.36 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 20.4 million, which is 6262.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $340.0 million.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares moved upwards by 24.36% to $11.28. Trading volume for BBQ Hldgs's stock is 523.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 2161.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares rose 14.74% to $33.0. As of 12:32 EST, GSX Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 16.6 million, which is 159.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock increased by 10.73% to $15.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.1 million, which is 88.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares moved upwards by 9.86% to $48.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 462.9K, which is 40.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock increased by 9.39% to $27.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.5 million, which is 157.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 25.89% to $5.04 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million, which is 247.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock declined by 12.5% to $10.15. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 658.5K shares, making up 42.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 8.71% to $2.72. Xcel Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 137.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) stock decreased by 5.67% to $12.24. The current volume of 16.8K shares is 147.16% of Qurate Retail's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock decreased by 5.29% to $19.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.1K shares, making up 25.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $672.4 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 5.15% to $0.66. As of 12:32 EST, Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 27.0 million, which is 15.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $425.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers