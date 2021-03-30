11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock moved upwards by 13.05% to $12.16 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, China Finance Online Co's stock is trading at a volume of 104.7K, which is 76.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock rose 12.64% to $8.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.7 million, which is 89.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $471.6 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock rose 10.89% to $14.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 939.3K, which is 12.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $693.1 million.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock moved upwards by 10.17% to $25.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.0 million, which is 63.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares rose 9.79% to $132.71. Silvergate Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 803.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 54.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares increased by 9.47% to $3.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 16.3K, which is 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.
Losers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 14.74% to $4.78 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 71.2 million shares is 118.2% of SOS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $592.3 million.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares declined by 9.86% to $9.64. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 401 shares, making up 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.4 million.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares fell 7.44% to $3.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 83.4K, which is 3.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares fell 6.26% to $4.2. Trading volume for Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is 15.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) shares declined by 6.17% to $5.02. The current volume of 101.8K shares is 124.8% of Puyi's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers