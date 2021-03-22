12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares moved upwards by 11.92% to $250.9 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Kansas City Southern's stock is 6.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 903.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 billion.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares rose 11.15% to $11.16. Trading volume for Commercial Vehicle Group's stock is 484.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 170.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.8 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 9.39% to $4.49. Trading volume for Energous's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 28.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.8 million.
- Cubic (NYSE:CUB) stock rose 8.82% to $75.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 221.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) stock rose 7.58% to $29.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 207.9K, which is 71.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $906.8 million.
- IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) shares rose 7.58% to $21.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 15.9K, which is 49.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.3 million.
Losers
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares fell 15.9% to $12.91 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Flux Power Holdings's stock is 452.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 113.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.0 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares fell 15.89% to $11.65. Euroseas's stock is trading at a volume of 272.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 365.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares declined by 9.46% to $9.67. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 100.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock declined by 8.68% to $25.8. The current volume of 738.1K shares is 77.41% of ZIM Integrated Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock decreased by 8.49% to $8.79. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 40.59% of Pitney Bowes's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares decreased by 7.79% to $19.36. Trading volume for JetBlue Airways's stock is 9.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 104.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
