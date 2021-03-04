10 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) stock moved upwards by 27.62% to $10.7 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 7687.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.0 million.
- Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK) stock moved upwards by 7.46% to $26.21. The current volume of 15.7K shares is 146.78% of Peoples Bancorp of NC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.6 million.
- FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) stock rose 6.82% to $8.21. The current volume of 18.2K shares is 73.13% of FNCB Bancorp's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.3 million.
- FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) shares rose 6.79% to $16.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 29.8K, which is 141.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.4 million.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) stock rose 6.12% to $4.33. The current volume of 22.7 million shares is 86.33% of Bank Bradesco's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 billion.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock moved upwards by 6.11% to $10.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.9K, which is 78.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.9 million.
Losers
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) shares declined by 18.57% to $4.56 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 191.5K shares is 952.17% of AMTD International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock fell 15.15% to $2.04. Trading volume for Greenpro Capital's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 37.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock declined by 14.62% to $2.92. As of 12:32 EST, Lion Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 98.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock decreased by 13.84% to $7.04. As of 12:32 EST, SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 55.2 million, which is 130.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.3 million.
