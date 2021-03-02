12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares increased by 70.05% to $9.1 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 45.2 million shares, making up 101180.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares rose 39.4% to $8.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.6 million, which is 358.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
- Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) shares rose 12.84% to $23.5. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 46.0K shares, making up 275.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 12.39% to $10.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 11.7 million, which is 258.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $879.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 10.84% to $3.68. As of 12:31 EST, Vislink Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 14.2 million, which is 119.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.9 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock rose 10.6% to $2.07. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.2 million shares, making up 768.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.
Losers
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares fell 26.72% to $11.02 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Inseego's stock is 15.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 356.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 15.31% to $32.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.4 million, which is 34.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock declined by 15.12% to $15.03. As of 12:31 EST, Switch's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 364.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) shares declined by 11.4% to $143.51. As of 12:31 EST, AppFolio's stock is trading at a volume of 465.3K, which is 287.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares decreased by 9.12% to $20.26. Cloopen Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 342.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 6.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares fell 8.86% to $2.78. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 484.4K shares, making up 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers