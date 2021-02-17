12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock rose 49.18% to $1.82 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Onconova Therapeutics's stock is 297.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 769.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $423.6 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares rose 28.83% to $10.41. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 227.3K shares, making up 598.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million.
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock increased by 21.26% to $3.65. Oncolytics Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 961.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.0 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares rose 20.19% to $4.82. As of 12:32 EST, Evofem Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 177.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.7 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock rose 17.69% to $1.33. The current volume of 20.1 million shares is 149.6% of Advaxis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $148.9 million.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares moved upwards by 16.48% to $6.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 9.6 million, which is 417.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $466.2 million.
Losers
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares declined by 25.36% to $1.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 53.6 million shares is 404.1% of AIkido Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
- Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares declined by 21.07% to $4.61. Interpace Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 535.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares decreased by 19.65% to $20.33. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 656.6K shares, making up 268.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $421.2 million.
- Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) stock declined by 18.68% to $3.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.3 million, which is 137.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares fell 16.92% to $2.26. Abeona Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 222.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.6 million.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock declined by 16.58% to $1.51. The current volume of 29.7 million shares is 192.82% of AEterna Zentaris's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers