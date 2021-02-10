12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares increased by 23.16% to $3.19 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, BioHiTech Global's stock is trading at a volume of 18.8 million, which is 1654.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares moved upwards by 18.25% to $6.09. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 209.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock rose 15.99% to $8.63. Mesa Air Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 191.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares moved upwards by 15.22% to $3.33. Trading volume for Quest Resource Holding's stock is 244.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 531.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 15.09% to $1.22. The current volume of 205.8 million shares is 148.01% of Castor Maritime's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.3 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock rose 12.91% to $6.82. As of 12:31 EST, Babcock & Wilcox's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 1954.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.9 million.
Losers
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares fell 22.23% to $10.5 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 313.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 21.54% to $7.14. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares, making up 538.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock fell 18.36% to $27.81. As of 12:31 EST, voxeljet's stock is trading at a volume of 372.8K, which is 389.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares decreased by 15.48% to $54.52. As of 12:31 EST, ExOne's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 546.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 11.67% to $0.99. The current volume of 27.8 million shares is 1015.13% of Staffing 360 Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) stock decreased by 10.98% to $30.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 41.9K, which is 40.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers