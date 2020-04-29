Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Market Overview

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 2.07% to $291.59.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 2.26% to $216.27.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 1.85% to $245.50.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 1.51% to $39.60.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 2.29% to $46.61.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) increased 748.27% to $18.07.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 0.45% to $160.08.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 0.08% to $169.46.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 3.18% to $37.98.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 3.78% to $37.48.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 2.09% to $90.05.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 3.04% to $23.41.

Stocks Higher

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) increased 8.47% to $1337.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) rose 12.33% to $156.76.

• Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) increased 26.64% to $24.20.

Stocks Lower

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) fell 2.68% to $124.58.

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) fell 7.91% to $144.33.

• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) fell 12.25% to $53.64.

Top News

• 12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15905462/12-industrials-stocks-moving-in-wednesdays-pre-market-session

• 10 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15903948/10-stocks-to-watch-for-april-29-2020

• What Nio's Nearly $1B Financing Deal Means For The Chinese EV Manufacturer https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15905293/what-nios-nearly-1b-fund-infusion-means-for-the-chinese-ev-manufacturer

• 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/price-target/20/04/15906132/10-biggest-price-target-changes-for-wednesday

• A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Decision https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15904358/a-peek-into-the-markets-us-stock-futures-rise-ahead-of-earnings-fed-decision

Upcoming Earnings

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.67 and revenue of $2,643,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $2,380,000,000 and the earnings per share at $0.72.

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.89 and revenue of $15,077,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $17,480,000,000 and the EPS to be at $1.74.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expected to release earnings for Q3. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.14 and revenue of $30,571,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $33,660,000,000 and the earnings per share at $1.26.

• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) will release earnings today for Q2. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.77 and revenue of $4,884,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $5,020,000,000 and the EPS to be at $0.78.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$2.9 and revenue of $4,541,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $5,900,000,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.36.

Earnings Recap

• AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) reported earnings today for Q1, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.05, and sales of 6,354,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.89 and revenue of $5,491,000,000.

 

