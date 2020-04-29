Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 4:09am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.23 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 5.9% to close at $6.80 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $33.99 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 1.5% to $172.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company’s same-store sales declined 10% during the quarter. Starbucks shares dropped 1.2% to $77.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics shares gained 0.6% to $137.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to have earned $1.73 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion in the latest quarter. Mastercard will release earnings before the markets open. Mastercard shares gained 0.8% to $266.80 in after-hours trading.

  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales surpassed expectations. Alphabet shares surged 8% to $1,331.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $17.50 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 3.3% to $189.00 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.04 billion. Tesla shares rose 1% to $776.79 in after-hours trading.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a wider-than-expected loss for it first quarter on Tuesday. Ford shares fell 4.1% to $5.16 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report a quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $17.30 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.3% to $130.85 in after-hours trading.

