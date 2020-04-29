12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock rose 102.40% to $0.76 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 13.04% to $1.04.

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $2.28.

• Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares increased by 5.63% to $0.75.

• Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares rose 4.45% to $14.20. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 1, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.

• Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares rose 4.45% to $15.01. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.

• JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares increased by 3.66% to $9.35. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock rose 3.64% to $11.67. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 27, is at Sell, with a price target of $10.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares rose 3.09% to $28.70. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares increased by 3% to $5.15. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

Losers

• General Electric, Inc. (NYSE:GE) shares decreased by 4.27% to $6.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.

• Euro Tech Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares declined 3.51% to $2.20.