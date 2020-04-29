10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1500 to $1600. Alphabet closed at $1,232.59 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) from $100 to $66. Tyson Foods closed at $62.80 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital cut United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) price target from $95 to $85. UPS closed at $96.43 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush raised the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $71 to $75. Starbucks closed at $78.69 on Tuesday.
- Needham raised NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) price target from $108 to $125. NXP Semiconductors closed at $98.34 on Tuesday.
- CFRA lowered the price target for Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) from $89 to $58. Crane shares closed at $54.53 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from $155 to $173. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $196.10 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink reduced the price target on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) from $125 to $105. Blueprint Medicines closed at $58.63 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) price target from $165 to $135. Universal Health Services shares closed at $105.37 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1340 to $1505. Alphabet closed at $1,232.59 on Tuesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings