Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1500 to $1600. Alphabet closed at $1,232.59 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) from $100 to $66. Tyson Foods closed at $62.80 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital cut United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) price target from $95 to $85. UPS closed at $96.43 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $71 to $75. Starbucks closed at $78.69 on Tuesday.
  • Needham raised NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) price target from $108 to $125. NXP Semiconductors closed at $98.34 on Tuesday.
  • CFRA lowered the price target for Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) from $89 to $58. Crane shares closed at $54.53 on Tuesday.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from $155 to $173. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $196.10 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) from $125 to $105. Blueprint Medicines closed at $58.63 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) price target from $165 to $135. Universal Health Services shares closed at $105.37 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1340 to $1505. Alphabet closed at $1,232.59 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CR + BPMC)

82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gaia Falls After Q1 Results; iBio Shares Gain
56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Negative; Syndax Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
Blueprint Sinks On Adverse Clinical Readout, Deciphera Moves Higher
P/E Ratio Insights for Blueprint Medicines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GOOGLMKM PartnersReiterates1,500.0
EDB of A SecuritiesUpgrades91.0
IFFWells FargoUpgrades
SBUXStephens & Co.Maintains72.0
WNEBCompass PointUpgrades7.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com