Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 10:33am   Comments
Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 0.11% to $251.66.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.01% to $186.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.25% to $213.49.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 0.11% to $37.37.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 1.35% to $41.59.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 11.33% to $5.69.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.29% to $152.30.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.20% to $168.44.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) remained unchanged at at $27.66.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 3.79% to $31.27.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 0.13% to $78.26.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 0.20% to $19.99.

Stocks Higher

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) increased 1.10% to $54.95.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) increased 8.23% to $491.88.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) increased 20.68% to $1.09.

Stocks Lower

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) decreased 1.63% to $236.07.

• Total (NYSE:TOT) fell 7.17% to $36.77.

• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) decreased 19.05% to $5.48.

Top News

• Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Apr. 3, 2020: USIO, NTDOY, AJRD, AN, OTIS https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15738273/benzinga-pros-top-5-stocks-to-watch-for-fri-apr-3-2020-usio-ntdoy-ajrd-an-otis

• 25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15737770/25-stocks-moving-in-fridays-pre-market-session

• Apple Accidentally Confirms Unreleased Product That Helps Users Find Lost Items https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15735454/apple-accidentally-confirms-unreleased-product-that-helps-users-find-lost-items

• 17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15737864/17-healthcare-stocks-moving-in-fridays-pre-market-session

• 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/price-target/20/04/15738237/10-biggest-price-target-changes-for-friday

Earnings Recap

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) reported earnings today for Q4, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $2.04, and sales of 1,903,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.84 and revenue of $1,797,000,000.

 

Posted-In: Morning Market StatsIntraday Update Markets

