17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares rose 108.98% to $1.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) stock increased by 21.21% to $25.54. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 4, is at Buy, with a price target of $41.

• Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares increased by 14.60% to $3.14.

• Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares surged 13.45% to $0.56. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Feb 24, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $2.

• AIkido Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares rose 10.74% to $0.60.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock surged 6.37% to $1.67.

• Tiziana Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares increased by 6.06% to $2.10.

• Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock rose 4.40% to $0.19.

• Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares increased by 3.97% to $0.27.

• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares rose 3.38% to $0.95.

Losers

• Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares declined 6.60% to $1.84 during Friday's pre-market session.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares plummeted 6.53% to $0.41.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock declined 5.52% to $8.04. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) stock plummeted 4.76% to $0.20.

• OncoSec Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares declined 4.55% to $2.10.

• Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) stock plummeted 4.19% to $0.30.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares decreased by 3.70% to $0.52.