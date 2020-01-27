6 Information Technology Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Information Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares increased by 4.3% to $2.88 during Monday's regular session.

• Innodata, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $1.20.

• CLPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $3.53.

Losers

• Conduent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares declined 4.5% to $4.71 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.

• 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) stock plummeted 4.2% to $9.85.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 3.8% to $0.90.