6 Information Technology Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

Information Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares increased by 4.3% to $2.88 during Monday's regular session.

Innodata, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $1.20.

CLPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $3.53.

 

Losers

Conduent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares declined 4.5% to $4.71 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) stock plummeted 4.2% to $9.85.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 3.8% to $0.90.

Posted-In: Information Technology Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

