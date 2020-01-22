Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Internap, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAP) stock rose 10.9% to $1.12 during Wednesday's regular session.

Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $7.41.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock surged 5.4% to $36.50. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 26, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $38.00.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock increased by 5.4% to $9.02. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) stock increased by 5.1% to $1.85.

Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PING) stock increased by 3.3% to $25.70. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.

 

Losers

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined 6.1% to $1.53 during Wednesday's regular session.

Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.77.

Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares declined 3.1% to $7.43. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.

Posted-In: Software—Infrastructure StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (BLIN + GSKY)

68 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
72 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
83 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
8 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga