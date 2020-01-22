9 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Internap, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAP) stock rose 10.9% to $1.12 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $7.41.

• Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock surged 5.4% to $36.50. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 26, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $38.00.

• GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock increased by 5.4% to $9.02. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

• Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) stock increased by 5.1% to $1.85.

• Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PING) stock increased by 3.3% to $25.70. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.

Losers

• Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined 6.1% to $1.53 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.77.

• Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares declined 3.1% to $7.43. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.