Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 2, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 287.08 2.46 0.86 43.3K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 242.66 1.52 0.63 23.6K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.93 0.22 0.18 5.2K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 153.88 0.08 0.05 30.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 142.69 -0.78 -0.55 41.6K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 77.99 -0.26 -0.34 11.8K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.41 -0.27 -0.31 362
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.10 -0.24 -0.27 33.8K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 87.85 -0.20 -0.23 4.7K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.09 -0.04 -0.10 12.0K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.38 -0.01 -0.02 123.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

