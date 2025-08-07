Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 7, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.9200 2.870 1.09 39.1K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.1400 0.610 0.69 11.3K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.7200 0.290 0.69 994 XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.3000 0.580 0.68 37.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.2799 0.330 0.63 294.4K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.6800 0.750 0.49 1.4K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 108.2200 0.490 0.45 2.5K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 224.0800 0.620 0.27 2.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.6582 0.038 0.04 21.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 130.0 -0.51 -0.40 66.5K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.6 -0.02 -0.03 23.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

