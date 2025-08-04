Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 4, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 259.540 2.470 0.96 26.2K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 217.820 1.730 0.80 2.6K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.890 1.150 0.76 26.9K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.130 0.410 0.47 6.4K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 86.110 0.310 0.36 9.2K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.601 0.471 0.35 8.4K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 106.460 0.340 0.32 3.4K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.550 0.150 0.29 154.3K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.400 0.110 0.26 2.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.180 0.020 0.02 3.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.28 -0.31 -0.37 47.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.