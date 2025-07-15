July 15, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 15, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 258.7599 3.12 1.22 101.7K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.2100 0.20 0.13 5.3K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 107.1200 0.07 0.06 1.0K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 222.3500 0.10 0.04 3.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.5677 -0.212 -0.26 5.5K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.9900 -0.160 -0.19 10.8K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.4600 -0.090 -0.18 403.0K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.8200 -0.030 -0.08 317
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.8400 -0.040 -0.05 20.0K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.0100 -0.020 -0.02 4.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

