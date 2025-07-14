Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 14, 2025

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.4100 -0.400 -0.50 1.0K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.6660 -0.524 -0.39 15.8K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 254.9200 -0.930 -0.37 22.2K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 149.7782 -0.422 -0.29 697 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.0500 -0.110 -0.22 298.1K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.9700 -0.160 -0.18 88.4K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.3900 -0.060 -0.08 2.4K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 105.9300 -0.080 -0.08 842 XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 221.3100 -0.120 -0.06 1.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.