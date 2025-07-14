July 14, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 14, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.4100 -0.400 -0.50 1.0K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.6660 -0.524 -0.39 15.8K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 254.9200 -0.930 -0.37 22.2K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 149.7782 -0.422 -0.29 697
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.0500 -0.110 -0.22 298.1K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.9700 -0.160 -0.18 88.4K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.3900 -0.060 -0.08 2.4K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 105.9300 -0.080 -0.08 842
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 221.3100 -0.120 -0.06 1.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$105.93-0.08%

Overview
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$89.270.16%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$52.07-0.17%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$149.78-0.28%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$255.00-0.33%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$80.41-0.49%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
Not Available-%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$134.63-0.41%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$221.02-0.19%
