Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 14, 2025

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|80.4100
|-0.400
|-0.50
|1.0K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|134.6660
|-0.524
|-0.39
|15.8K
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|254.9200
|-0.930
|-0.37
|22.2K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|149.7782
|-0.422
|-0.29
|697
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|52.0500
|-0.110
|-0.22
|298.1K
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|88.9700
|-0.160
|-0.18
|88.4K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|82.3900
|-0.060
|-0.08
|2.4K
|XLC
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|105.9300
|-0.080
|-0.08
|842
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|221.3100
|-0.120
|-0.06
|1.1K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
