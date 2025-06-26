Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 26, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 250.54 1.19 0.47 33.2K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 105.70 0.49 0.46 738 XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.16 0.34 0.39 1.1K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.87 0.33 0.39 36.6K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.75 0.25 0.31 1.1K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 213.51 0.46 0.21 1.1K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.48 0.07 0.13 155.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.28 0.05 0.12 3.2K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 143.95 0.17 0.11 869 XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.05 0.15 0.11 18.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.30 0.06 0.07 23.7K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

