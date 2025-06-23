Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 23, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.28 0.3 0.33 349.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.148800 -0.871 -1.08 1.6K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.460000 -0.370 -0.89 779 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.300000 -0.480 -0.60 9.4K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.982113 -0.438 -0.51 113 XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.980000 -0.620 -0.47 9.9K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 209.940000 -0.740 -0.36 1.5K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.200000 -0.160 -0.32 134.4K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 102.570000 -0.270 -0.27 1.0K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 240.530000 -0.010 -0.01 92.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

