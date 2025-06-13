June 13, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 13, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.36 2.77 3.19 976.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 210.80 -2.91 -1.37 7.0K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 239.67 -2.90 -1.20 41.7K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.40 -0.60 -1.18 429.3K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 102.65 -0.98 -0.95 5.0K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.80 -1.06 -0.74 11.5K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.01 -0.80 -0.59 4.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.60 -0.29 -0.36 3.4K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.10 -0.13 -0.31 738
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.77 -0.19 -0.24 36.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

