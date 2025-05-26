Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 26, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|80.61
|0.51
|0.63
|62.5K
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|81.38
|0.08
|0.09
|136.8K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|208.5800
|-3.980
|-1.88
|29.4K
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|225.0900
|-4.250
|-1.86
|91.0K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|139.1900
|-2.100
|-1.49
|17.1K
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|49.5400
|-0.690
|-1.38
|939.0K
|XLC
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|99.2700
|-1.380
|-1.38
|10.3K
|XLB
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|85.0900
|-0.780
|-0.91
|4.3K
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|81.0100
|-0.720
|-0.89
|177.9K
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|40.3370
|-0.293
|-0.73
|8.4K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|129.9898
|-0.560
|-0.43
|64.9K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
