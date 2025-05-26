Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 26, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.61 0.51 0.63 62.5K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.38 0.08 0.09 136.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 208.5800 -3.980 -1.88 29.4K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 225.0900 -4.250 -1.86 91.0K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 139.1900 -2.100 -1.49 17.1K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.5400 -0.690 -1.38 939.0K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 99.2700 -1.380 -1.38 10.3K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.0900 -0.780 -0.91 4.3K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 81.0100 -0.720 -0.89 177.9K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.3370 -0.293 -0.73 8.4K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 129.9898 -0.560 -0.43 64.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.