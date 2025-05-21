May 21, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 21, 2025

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 231.9300 -1.740 -0.75 20.3K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.9900 -0.350 -0.69 172.2K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.0900 -0.540 -0.54 3.4K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.9998 -0.700 -0.52 11.5K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.3490 -0.421 -0.51 6.7K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 143.0200 -0.730 -0.51 1.7K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.6800 -0.200 -0.48 1.6K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.7100 -0.410 -0.48 3.9K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 215.2100 -0.820 -0.38 3.9K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.3500 -0.250 -0.31 2.1K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 83.3400 -0.250 -0.30 63.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

