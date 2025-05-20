May 20, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 20, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.75 0.38 0.28 17.2K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.37 0.06 0.07 1.2K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 217.27 0.11 0.05 795

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 233.56 -0.99 -0.43 47.4K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.00 -0.10 -0.24 2.0K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.51 -0.11 -0.22 43.6K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.75 -0.13 -0.13 2.6K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.32 -0.05 -0.06 36.0K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 144.20 -0.07 -0.05 2.9K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.23 -0.04 -0.05 271
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.50 -0.03 -0.04 5.4K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

