Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 19, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.17 0.08 0.06 30.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 214.3500 -3.320 -1.53 12.0K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 231.4000 -3.490 -1.49 111.4K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 100.4400 -1.340 -1.32 3.8K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.3217 -1.458 -1.02 2.7K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.6300 -0.380 -0.91 1.9K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.5100 -0.670 -0.82 67.7K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.2500 -0.340 -0.66 585.2K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.9900 -0.490 -0.58 47.1K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.6300 -0.420 -0.49 1.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.8900 -0.180 -0.22 78.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

