Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 12, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 213.3300 10.92 5.39 49.4K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 226.7900 9.19 4.22 155.8K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.4399 3.01 3.65 179.9K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 140.2000 4.09 3.00 40.5K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.2100 1.35 2.70 890.8K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.6200 2.06 2.43 20.6K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 99.4600 2.28 2.34 4.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.2500 0.64 1.53 4.2K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.5201 0.28 0.34 67.7K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.9500 0.04 0.04 256.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.63 -1.05 -0.8 150.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

