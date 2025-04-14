April 14, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 14, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 204.00 5.65 2.84 87.5K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 80.34 1.45 1.83 126.2K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 192.16 2.44 1.28 5.8K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 47.22 0.55 1.17 314.3K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 126.98 1.31 1.04 9.1K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 81.33 0.83 1.03 324
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 76.96 0.64 0.83 6.0K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.00 1.13 0.82 6.1K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 91.87 0.60 0.65 2.2K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.47 0.12 0.14 36.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 38.86 -0.06 -0.16 647

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$81.331.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
35.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$91.870.66%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$80.301.79%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$47.161.05%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
--%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$203.772.73%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$80.470.15%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$38.86-0.15%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$76.780.60%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
--%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$192.001.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Sector ETFsPre-Market OutlookMoversETFsBZI-ETFMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved