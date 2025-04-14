Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 14, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 204.00 5.65 2.84 87.5K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 80.34 1.45 1.83 126.2K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 192.16 2.44 1.28 5.8K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 47.22 0.55 1.17 314.3K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 126.98 1.31 1.04 9.1K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 81.33 0.83 1.03 324 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 76.96 0.64 0.83 6.0K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.00 1.13 0.82 6.1K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 91.87 0.60 0.65 2.2K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.47 0.12 0.14 36.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 38.86 -0.06 -0.16 647

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

