Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 11, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.73 0.84 0.62 9.5K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 78.64 0.46 0.58 5.0K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 90.91 0.41 0.45 6.5K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 77.33 0.35 0.45 134.0K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 188.60 0.70 0.37 7.1K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 123.84 0.35 0.28 4.7K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 194.87 0.50 0.25 91.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.45 0.10 0.12 1.6K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 38.42 0.04 0.10 8.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 45.83 -0.08 -0.18 850.9K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 75.37 -0.03 -0.04 41.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

