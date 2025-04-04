April 4, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 4, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 79.01 0.09 0.11 45.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 83.87 -2.87 -3.31 379.6K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 46.19 -1.50 -3.15 1.9 million
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 185.42 -5.61 -2.94 18.7K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 190.00 -5.23 -2.68 137.4K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 80.87 -2.21 -2.67 21.8K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 122.62 -3.23 -2.57 32.5K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 90.99 -1.54 -1.67 17.6K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 142.00 -1.13 -0.79 27.6K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.55 -0.47 -0.58 138.4K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.60 -0.22 -0.54 12.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$80.75-2.80%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum37.88
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$90.30-2.41%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$83.59-3.63%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$46.16-3.21%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$122.62-2.57%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$189.46-2.96%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$81.51-0.62%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$40.50-0.78%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$79.000.10%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$141.46-1.17%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$183.85-3.76%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Sector ETFsPre-Market OutlookMoversETFsBZI-ETFMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved