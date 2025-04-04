Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 4, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 79.01 0.09 0.11 45.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 83.87 -2.87 -3.31 379.6K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 46.19 -1.50 -3.15 1.9 million XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 185.42 -5.61 -2.94 18.7K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 190.00 -5.23 -2.68 137.4K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 80.87 -2.21 -2.67 21.8K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 122.62 -3.23 -2.57 32.5K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 90.99 -1.54 -1.67 17.6K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 142.00 -1.13 -0.79 27.6K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.55 -0.47 -0.58 138.4K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.60 -0.22 -0.54 12.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

