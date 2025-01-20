Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 20, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 234.86 4.36 1.89 94.5K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 228.83 2.78 1.22 6.4K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 137.90 0.97 0.70 6.3K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 97.01 0.46 0.47 4.9K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.11 0.35 0.39 379 XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.20 0.11 0.26 6.7K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.93 0.12 0.24 150.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 93.05 -0.19 -0.21 70.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 76.68 -0.12 -0.16 55.1K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 78.62 -0.11 -0.14 25.6K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 141.00 -0.13 -0.10 1.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

