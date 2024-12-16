Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 16, 2024

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 16, 2024 8:10 AM | 2 min read |

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.51 0.57 0.56 633
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.98 0.15 0.35 1.5K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 236.23 0.74 0.31 475
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 77.84 0.20 0.25 1.8K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 239.59 0.54 0.22 11.9K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.40 0.17 0.19 402
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 137.57 0.14 0.10 953
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.56 0.02 0.04 14.6K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 141.05 0.06 0.04 4.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.0000 -0.04 -0.05 641
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.1799 -0.04 -0.05 2.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

