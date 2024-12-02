Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 2, 2024

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 2, 2024 8:10 AM | 2 min read |

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 223.4800 1.180 0.53 635
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 98.5882 0.188 0.19 1.4K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 94.9000 0.120 0.12 205
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 83.3199 0.100 0.12 1.4K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 95.5500 0.020 0.02 27.7K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.3500 0.010 0.01 52.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 233.33 -0.40 -0.18 18.6K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 44.96 -0.04 -0.09 824
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.92 -0.01 -0.02 26.7K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 147.40 -0.01 -0.01 2.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

