September 29, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares increased by 264.0% to $10.65 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock increased by 22.12% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.
  • ZSPACE (NASDAQ: ZSPC) shares moved upwards by 20.94% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) stock rose 19.1% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.
  • Pitanium (NASDAQ: PTNM) shares rose 15.5% to $11.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 million.
  • Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ: AGH) shares rose 13.06% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.

Losers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ: JZXN) stock decreased by 58.5% to $0.44 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ: EPSM) stock declined by 37.95% to $21.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.6 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs (NASDAQ: MRM) shares fell 25.13% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) stock fell 21.96% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) stock declined by 16.02% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Springview Holdings (NASDAQ: SPHL) stock declined by 8.58% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AACG Logo
AACGATA Creativity Global
$1.36-17.1%
Overview
AGH Logo
AGHAureus Greenway Holdings Inc
$3.2412.9%
BINI Logo
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$2.55-22.3%
BQ Logo
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$11.10279.4%
EPSM Logo
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$20.04-42.9%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$1.9820.0%
JZXN Logo
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$0.4282-60.0%
MRM Logo
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$2.20-25.2%
PTNM Logo
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$11.5018.1%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.4301-6.36%
STKS Logo
STKSThe One Group Hospitality Inc
$2.8616.3%
ZSPC Logo
ZSPCZSPACE Inc
$1.1616.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved