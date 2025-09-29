12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares increased by 264.0% to $10.65 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock increased by 22.12% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.
- ZSPACE (NASDAQ: ZSPC) shares moved upwards by 20.94% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) stock rose 19.1% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.
- Pitanium (NASDAQ: PTNM) shares rose 15.5% to $11.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ: AGH) shares rose 13.06% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
Losers
- Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ: JZXN) stock decreased by 58.5% to $0.44 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ: EPSM) stock declined by 37.95% to $21.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.6 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs (NASDAQ: MRM) shares fell 25.13% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) stock fell 21.96% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) stock declined by 16.02% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ: SPHL) stock declined by 8.58% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
