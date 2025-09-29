September 29, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) stock increased by 1137.2% to $14.97 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares rose 18.98% to $5.64. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ) shares rose 17.96% to $6.21. The company's market cap stands at $727.9 million.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ: NVX) shares rose 15.57% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $204.0 million.
  • SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) shares moved upwards by 15.14% to $111.83. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) stock rose 14.23% to $14.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Losers

  • Maris Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK) shares decreased by 51.8% to $2.02 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ: ATGL) shares fell 17.14% to $23.16.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: MFH) stock declined by 14.33% to $15.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ: ARBB) shares decreased by 11.84% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Platinum Analytics Cayman (NASDAQ: PLTS) stock decreased by 10.53% to $15.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.8 million.
  • Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) shares decreased by 9.5% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

