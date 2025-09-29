12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- JFB Construction (NASDAQ: JFB) shares rose 84.2% to $12.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) shares rose 25.86% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ: FOFO) shares moved upwards by 21.55% to $54.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.9 million.
- Smart Powerr (NASDAQ: CREG) stock increased by 20.1% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) stock moved upwards by 17.28% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares rose 14.19% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.
Losers
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) shares decreased by 27.3% to $0.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ: MGN) stock decreased by 13.2% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVE) stock decreased by 12.07% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock declined by 9.23% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ: ELWS) shares fell 8.58% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) shares fell 8.0% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
