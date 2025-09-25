September 25, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Silynxcom (AMEX:SYNX) stock increased by 8.8% to $1.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ: SUGP) stock moved upwards by 6.65% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Nixxy (NASDAQ: NIXX) shares increased by 6.13% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million.
  • Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares increased by 4.18% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $189.0 million.
  • ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH) stock increased by 4.04% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

Losers

  • Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) shares decreased by 21.4% to $43.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) stock declined by 14.25% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) shares decreased by 8.97% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.
  • Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) shares decreased by 8.04% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ: IPDN) stock declined by 6.25% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) stock fell 6.04% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

