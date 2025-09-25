12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Silynxcom (AMEX:SYNX) stock increased by 8.8% to $1.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Losers

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) shares decreased by 21.4% to $43.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ: IPDN) stock declined by 6.25% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) stock fell 6.04% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.