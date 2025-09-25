12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) shares rose 141.0% to $6.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.

Losers

SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ: ICU) shares decreased by 47.4% to $0.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

(NASDAQ: NBIX) stock decreased by 11.37% to $130.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion. Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares declined by 9.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.