September 25, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) shares rose 141.0% to $6.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock moved upwards by 54.0% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Evaxion (NASDAQ: EVAX) shares moved upwards by 38.78% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ: WOK) shares moved upwards by 22.57% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC) shares rose 19.58% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Immuneering (NASDAQ: IMRX) shares rose 18.41% to $10.93. The company's market cap stands at $383.6 million.

Losers

  • SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ: ICU) shares decreased by 47.4% to $0.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: RENB) stock declined by 23.47% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) shares declined by 16.11% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) shares decreased by 13.02% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) stock decreased by 11.37% to $130.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares declined by 9.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

