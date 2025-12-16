10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $160.00 $27.7K 9.0K 7.2K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $65.00 $58.5K 8.7K 6.0K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $180.00 $31.3K 61.3K 2.9K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $220.00 $41.0K 6.6K 1.6K SNDK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $30.8K 933 868 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $185.00 $46.9K 930 743 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $340.00 $72.2K 194 662 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $310.00 $31.5K 11.9K 605 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $770.00 $95.0K 386 605 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $200.00 $85.5K 14.9K 594

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 9027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 496 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 8729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 61319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $1784.0 per contract. There were 6644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $1565.0 per contract. There were 930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.2K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 11996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOW (NYSE:NOW), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $770.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 14932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

