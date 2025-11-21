10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $30.00 $371.0K 1.3K 1.1K EOSE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $10.00 $87.3K 14.2K 1.1K DY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $250.00 $241.5K 690 392 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $200.00 $79.0K 1.9K 208 BLDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $105.00 $616.0K 0 200 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $50.2K 4.7K 140 FBIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $55.00 $28.8K 25 88 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $105.00 $26.2K 241 86 QXO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $22.00 $37.4K 502 78 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $560.00 $77.0K 174 45

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $371.0K, with a price of $371.0 per contract. There were 1344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.3K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 14263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DY (NYSE:DY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $241.5K, with a price of $8050.0 per contract. There were 690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 119 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 1936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR (NYSE:BLDR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 791 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $616.0K, with a price of $3080.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 420 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 4769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FBIN (NYSE:FBIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 791 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $2020.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QXO (NYSE:QXO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $3850.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

