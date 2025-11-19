10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $190.00 $40.8K 82.2K 63.0K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $83.00 $60.6K 12.2K 12.2K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $267.50 $30.6K 8.3K 11.8K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $190.00 $84.9K 9.3K 10.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $220.00 $30.7K 15.0K 10.1K CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $72.00 $31.2K 8.6K 8.5K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $225.00 $96.9K 3.9K 6.6K PLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $160.00 $52.0K 5.7K 3.5K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $34.00 $421.3K 9.1K 3.2K ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $135.00 $31.4K 2.1K 1.9K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 82284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 12294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 8362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 9309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $479.0 per contract. There were 15024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $464.0 per contract. There were 8663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.9K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 3994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 5709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 896 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 314 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $421.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 9175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $2095.0 per contract. There were 2122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.