10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $182.50 $33.3K 2.6K 167.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $230.00 $32.8K 2.0K 28.4K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $160.00 $32.2K 7.0K 14.3K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $32.00 $78.2K 10.3K 6.4K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $60.00 $387.9K 7.5K 4.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $500.00 $53.5K 3.3K 1.4K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $235.00 $30.7K 1.3K 1.2K NBIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $70.00 $97.8K 75 841 BMNR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $37.00 $61.0K 1.1K 748 CRWV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $135.00 $51.6K 901 584

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 349 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 2096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 7016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2523 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.2K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 10396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 133 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $387.9K, with a price of $1940.0 per contract. There were 7553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $714.0 per contract. There were 3350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 1342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 189 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.8K, with a price of $1053.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 223 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $2073.0 per contract. There were 901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.