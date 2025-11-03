A Closer Look at DoorDash's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on DoorDash. Our analysis of options history for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $208,030, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,249,390.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $285.0 for DoorDash during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DoorDash options trades today is 1216.38 with a total volume of 3,107.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DoorDash's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $285.0 over the last 30 days.

DoorDash 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.7 $21.15 $21.15 $250.00 $320.7K 1.2K 372 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.6 $21.05 $21.1 $250.00 $213.2K 1.2K 220 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $21.6 $20.55 $21.08 $250.00 $211.2K 1.2K 119 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.5 $5.5 $5.5 $285.00 $110.0K 1.3K 0 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $58.25 $55.65 $58.25 $250.00 $87.3K 12 16

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding DoorDash, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of DoorDash

With a trading volume of 1,522,617, the price of DASH is up by 0.63%, reaching $255.96.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $316.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on DoorDash with a target price of $280. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $340. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $330. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $316.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.