10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $202.50 $28.2K 7.4K 63.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $380.00 $38.4K 20.2K 27.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $260.00 $37.5K 7.1K 14.5K NBIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $125.00 $32.7K 6.1K 4.6K CMBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.00 $66.0K 2.2K 4.2K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $250.00 $31.5K 1.9K 4.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $85.00 $68.4K 7.3K 4.0K CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $120.00 $70.9K 2.3K 3.9K ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $390.00 $845.0K 1.0K 3.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $265.00 $57.2K 30.3K 1.8K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 7429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 20234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 7159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $436.0 per contract. There were 6147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMBM (NASDAQ:CMBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 2224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $11403.0 per contract. There were 7372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 840 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.9K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 2327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $845.0K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 1016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 30356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.