Decoding Sea's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $295,262, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $766,737.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $200.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 1417.42 with a total volume of 5,264.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.35 $8.3 $8.7 $135.00 $173.9K 89 200 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $24.5 $24.0 $24.0 $150.00 $96.0K 507 40 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.45 $6.1 $6.1 $175.00 $91.5K 6.8K 5 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $12.8 $12.8 $12.8 $170.00 $89.6K 5.3K 83 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.4 $13.9 $14.0 $175.00 $70.1K 124 50

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sea, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,010,046, the price of SE is down -0.13% at $159.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sea

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $200.0.

* In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $215. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

