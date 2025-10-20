10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $265.00 $62.7K 14.5K 120.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $480.00 $48.9K 1.1K 6.2K IONQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $60.00 $30.5K 2.3K 3.4K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $275.00 $55.5K 6.8K 2.3K RGTI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $46.00 $26.0K 1.6K 2.1K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $35.00 $36.2K 16.1K 1.9K AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $240.00 $28.8K 2.7K 1.9K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $406.6K 28.1K 1.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $27.00 $32.5K 1.0K 1.4K TSM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $280.00 $239.8K 1.4K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 14590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 6890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $401.0 per contract. There were 1612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 16164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 2767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 452 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 657 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $406.6K, with a price of $619.0 per contract. There were 28115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 905 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 1036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 123 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $239.8K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 1436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.