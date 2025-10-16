10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $240.00 $40.2K 28.2K 82.6K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $340.00 $64.7K 8.8K 15.5K NVTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $15.00 $403.4K 9.8K 6.7K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $285.00 $110.4K 1.7K 4.0K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $15.00 $82.3K 21.5K 3.8K RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $49.00 $80.7K 16.8K 3.5K HIVE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.00 $37.5K 21.4K 2.4K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $81.9K 1.5K 2.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $250.00 $58.1K 26.4K 2.1K ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $20.00 $150.1K 5.6K 2.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 28244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 452 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 8858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVTS (NASDAQ:NVTS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 1754 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $403.4K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 9864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 406 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 1757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.3K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 21598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.7K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 16864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIVE (NASDAQ:HIVE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 21415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 1537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.1K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 26426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1001 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.